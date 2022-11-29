Broward Commissioners select new mayor, vice mayor

BROWARD - On Tuesday, Broward County Commissioners selected a new mayor and vice mayor.

The Broward Board of County Commissioners selected District 4 Commissioner and former Vice Mayor, Lamar P. Fisher to serve as mayor.

Commissioner Nan Rich has been chosen to serve as vice mayor.

Lamar Fisher CBS4

The Broward County Charter stipulates that Commissioners, elected from single-member districts, vote annually in November for the position of mayor and vice mayor.

Earlier in Tuesday, outgoing Mayor Michael Udine delivered the 2022 Annual State of the County Address and described the State of the County as "strong."

Udine said commissioners passed a balanced $6.9 billion budget for FY23 without raising property taxes and increased the living wage for employees and outsourced contractual workers doing business with the county.

Udine will continue to serve the residents of District 3.

