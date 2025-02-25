Broward commissioners OK landfill expansion despite outcry

Broward County commissioners approved a controversial expansion of the Monarch Hill landfill Tuesday.

The landfill, which opened in 1965, stretches across Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach and Pompano Beach.

The facility's operator will be allowed to increase the height of the ladfill by 100 feet and expand horizontally by 24 acres.

All this, despite fierce opposition from nearby cities and residents who cite environmental and health concerns.

The commission's 5-2 vote, following nearly two hours of debate, overturned previous decisions to table the measure in January and November.

Waste Management will be allowed to raise the landfill from 225 to 325 feet and expand onto a former waste-to-energy plant site.

Officials and residents of nearby communities have long complained about the landfill's odor and argue the expansion poses significant environmental and health risks.

"This is a terrible decision for the region," said Coconut Creek Mayor John Doe, who said the city will file a lawsuit against the county to halt the expansion.

Deerfield Beach officials said they are also considering legal action.