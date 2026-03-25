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Fort Lauderdale firetruck struck by vehicle in back-to-back crashes that injured 3 people

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

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A firetruck in Fort Lauderdale was struck by a vehicle while responding to a violent crash early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the initial crash, which involved two vehicles, was reported on West Broward Boulevard and 7th Avenue around 4:15 a.m.

Three people were rushed to the trauma center at Broward Health Medical Center.

Officials said that secondary to the initial crash, Fort Lauderdale Engine 2 was struck by a vehicle. Officials said that none of the three firefighters on board were injured.

Because of the crashes, both directions of Broward Boulevard were closed to traffic, and may remain for the Wednesday morning commute.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

No other information was released.

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