CBP agents in Broward involved in large investigation near Weston

A large investigation took place in west Broward on Thursday, and several border patrol agents were assisting in the search that was taking place.

CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor was at the scene off U.S. 27, and video showed investigators from multiple agencies, including the Broward Sheriff's Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, searching the area off U.S. 27.

At least two people were taken into custody at the scene, and it's unknown if they were looking for a third person that may have been connected to the investigation.

Drones were also used during the search, as were K-9 units.

It's still unclear what sparked the large investigation, but CBS News Miami has reached out to various agencies for additional information.