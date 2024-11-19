Brothers arrested after argument with tire shop mechanic in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Two brothers have been arrested after a mechanic shot one of them during a confrontation at a tire shop in Southwest Miami-Dade on Monday, police said.

Pedro Luis Rodriguez, 40, is facing an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge and his brother, 32-year-old Luis Angel Rodriguez-Candano, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and battery.

Authorities said the brothers entered Tire Liquidators Miami II, near Southwest 21st Street and 67th Avenue, and got into a verbal dispute with a mechanic over a vehicle being worked on.

Police said the argument escalated into a physical altercation.

The mechanic pulled out a firearm as Rodriguez-Candano lunged at him, police said.

The brothers jumped on the mechanic and started punching him several times before the worker fired three times, according to the arrest report.

Rodriguez was struck in the leg and he grabbed the firearm and struck the mechanic on top of the head, police said.

The mechanic got away and ran out of the office.

Rodriguez-Candano then punched him before he took the gun from his brother and pointed it at the mechanic, according to the report.

The mechanic had a laceration on the top of his head and bruising on his arms and was treated at the scene.

Rodriguez was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.