Brother, sister arrested in deadly 2022 shooting in Fort Lauderdale, police say

A brother and sister have been charged in a deadly shooting at a Fort Lauderdale store three years ago, police say.

On March 17, 2022, Steven Black was shopping at Tony's Market, at 800 NW 22 Road, when a man wearing a hoodie walked in, pulled out a gun and then fatally shot him without any warning.

The shooting was captured on the store's video surveillance system.

Fort Lauderdale police said with the assistance of Miami Beach police, Miami Gardens police and the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network they were able to identify two suspects in the case, 24-year-old Warren Pollock and his 29-year-old sister Wanisha Pollock.

Police said Warren Pollock was located and arrested in Augusta, Georgia on July 8, 2025 by U.S. Marshals. They said he was taken into custody following a grand jury indictment for one count of first-degree murder.

Wanisha Pollock, a resident of Lauderhill, was arrested two days later on July 10, according to police. She's been charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or why Black was targeted.