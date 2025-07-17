Watch CBS News
Local News

Brother, sister arrested in deadly 2022 shooting in Fort Lauderdale, police say

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
Read Full Bio
John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

A brother and sister have been charged in a deadly shooting at a Fort Lauderdale store three years ago, police say. 

On March 17, 2022, Steven Black was shopping at Tony's Market, at 800 NW 22 Road, when a man wearing a hoodie walked in, pulled out a gun and then fatally shot him without any warning. 

The shooting was captured on the store's video surveillance system. 

Fort Lauderdale police said with the assistance of Miami Beach police, Miami Gardens police and the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network they were able to identify two suspects in the case, 24-year-old Warren Pollock and his 29-year-old sister Wanisha Pollock.

Police said Warren Pollock was located and arrested in Augusta, Georgia on July 8, 2025 by U.S. Marshals. They said he was taken into custody following a grand jury indictment for one count of first-degree murder.

Wanisha Pollock, a resident of Lauderhill, was arrested two days later on July 10, according to police. She's been charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or why Black was targeted. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.