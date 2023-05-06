Bronny James, son of LeBron James, commits to USC

LeBron James' oldest son, Bronny, says he will play basketball at the University of Southern California in the fall.

Bronny James abruptly announced his much-anticipated decision on social media Saturday, about two hours before his father's Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.

The 18-year-old James was a McDonald's All-American just like his father, but he was among the few uncommitted elite high school basketball prospects heading into the summer. The namesake son of the top scorer in NBA history played at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, an outer suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles known for educating scions of the sports and entertainment industries.

Bronny James of the McDonald's All American Boys West is seen before the McDonalds All American Basketball Games at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Getty Images

After choosing to stay close to home for college, the 6-foot-3 guard will join an already loaded Trojans roster coming off the school's third straight NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Andy Enfield.

Several key contributors to last season's team are returning, headlined by star guard Boogie Ellis. USC also will have Isaiah Collier, one of the top recruits in the current high school class.

The younger James' full name is LeBron James Jr., but he's much better known by his family nickname. His younger brother, Bryce, is also an elite collegiate prospect at Sierra Canyon.