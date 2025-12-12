Watch CBS News
"Britney Spears," the crocodile found with a spear lodged in her head, dies after surgery: Zoo Miami

A Florida crocodile found in the Florida Keys with a spear lodged in her head and a bullet between her eyes has died, according to Zoo Miami.

The beloved 8-foot-long crocodile named Britney Spears was first discovered swimming with a spear stuck in the back of her head near mile marker 101 in Key Largo in late October.

On Dec. 11, she had surgery to remove objects found in her stomach that contributed to high levels of lead in her bloodstream, Zoo Miami said. The zoo said the surgery was successful in removing the metal but her condition was compromised.

The zoo continued to say she was still lethargic with lingering effects from the anesthesia and mixed with her pre-existing injuries, she died on Dec. 12.

"While we mourn the loss of Britney, we also hope that her story serves as a poignant reminder that we share this planet with countless species that face increasing challenges to survive in a rapidly changing world," the zoo said. "It is vital that we learn to coexist peacefully with wildlife, fostering understanding and respect, to prevent such tragedies from happening again."    

