1 injured after Brightline train hits lawn tractor near Miami Shores Country Club, officials say

One person has been transported to a hospital after a lawn tractor was struck by a Brightline train near the Miami Shores Country Club Monday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the incident happened at about 10:45 a.m. at an unprotected crossing at the golf course, located in the 10000 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

MDFR told CBS Miami that the victim jumped from the lawn tractor moments before it was hit by the train. They were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

At this time, the victim's name hasn't been released.

Brightline said it cannot speak to this specific incident; however, the company shared the following rail safety tips: