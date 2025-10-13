1 injured after Brightline train hits lawn tractor near Miami Shores Country Club, officials say
One person has been transported to a hospital after a lawn tractor was struck by a Brightline train near the Miami Shores Country Club Monday morning.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the incident happened at about 10:45 a.m. at an unprotected crossing at the golf course, located in the 10000 block of Biscayne Boulevard.
MDFR told CBS Miami that the victim jumped from the lawn tractor moments before it was hit by the train. They were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
At this time, the victim's name hasn't been released.
Brightline said it cannot speak to this specific incident; however, the company shared the following rail safety tips:
- Never cross tracks when a train is moving
- Never trespass on tracks. It's against the law.
- Never chase the train
- Never try to outrun a train
- Never walk or bike along train tracks
- Never wear headphones or earbuds around train tracks
- Stay behind the yellow line on train station platforms
- Always look both ways before crossing tracks