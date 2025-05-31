Bridging the gap: Miami-Dade youth program builds bonds between youth and MDSO deputies

In neighborhoods across Miami-Dade County, an after-school program is transforming how young people see law enforcement and how they see themselves.

The Youth Outreach Unit, or YOU Program, is a mentorship initiative run by deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office. Developed by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's office in 2021, the program serves students ages 10 to 17, many of whom have been directly or indirectly impacted by violence.

For students like Nyla Theodore and William Gray, the experience has been nothing short of life-changing.

"This was really my first time talking to police officers, like really talking to them," said Theodore.

"Honestly, they've been amazing, real good," added Gray. "If I get angry about something, they'll try to do something with me to keep me calm and meditation, so I don't get overreacted."

From fear to family

Every weekday, deputies pick up participating students from school. They help with homework, provide transportation to extracurricular activities, and even ensure the kids get dinner before heading home. It's a level of care and attention that, for many families, has brought peace of mind and a powerful shift in perspective.

"I was nervous and I was afraid of them," Gray admitted, "but then when I constantly kept coming—I started not to get afraid because I knew there was nothing bad or suspicious going on."

Gray's mom, Tameka West, says the difference in her son is clear.

"Since he started this program, I seen a little big change when it comes to his behavior," she said. "I just love these officers. They're like my family — and when I met them — they stuck with me. They can't go nowhere. I love them to death, I love them."

For Theodore's mom, Nicolette Wright, the YOU Program has helped her daughter come out of her shell.

"She's been more active, more social and it's been great for her," said Wright. "She loves coming here every day and she loves all of the officers."

"As a mom, I know I feel way more comfortable with my child being around a bunch of officers," she continued. "It means a lot to me and they've been nothing but amazing. Very communicative, very upbeat and just helpful in all ways."

Mentorship that matters

While the program's focus is on youth affected by gun violence, it also supports kids impacted by other forms of trauma—or those simply in need of structure and support.

"We provide mentorship for kids that have been affected by primarily gun violence," said Deputy Emory Hudson, who joined the program last year. "But we also know that violence affects children in different ways, so we also extend the program to youth that have been affected by other forms of violence as well."

The goal is not only to keep kids out of trouble but to build trust and restore stability.

"They're impacted so dramatically that they have a hard time functioning in school or in everyday life," Deputy Hudson said. "We try to mentor them, we try to guide them down the right path, and we try to re-establish that stability within the household."

With over 50 students currently enrolled, the YOU Program is creating safer communities—not just by policing them, but by connecting with them on a deeply human level.

For more information about the YOU Program, visit Miami-Dade County's Community Affairs Bureau page.