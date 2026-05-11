Brickell Avenue Bridge openings spark rush hour gridlock concerns in downtown Miami

Drivers and cyclists in downtown Miami say repeated openings of the Brickell Avenue Bridge during rush hour are creating major traffic headaches on both sides of the Miami River.

"It's a headache for sure," downtown resident Cameron Beal said.

According to signage from the Florida Department of Transportation, the bridge is not supposed to open during weekday morning and evening rush hours from 7:35 a.m. to 8:59 a.m. and from 4:35 p.m. to 5:59 p.m. The bridge also remains closed to marine traffic from 12:05 p.m. to 12:59 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Outside of those restricted periods, the bridge is scheduled to open every hour at 30 minutes past the hour, according to FDOT signage.

Still, residents on both sides of the river told CBS News Miami they have seen the bridge rise during restricted times, leading to backups that can last between 20 and 40 minutes.

"It adds 30 to 45 minutes to our commute," said Jose Perraza, who lives downtown with his wife.

Perraza said the couple often uses bicycles to avoid vehicle traffic, but even then they still find themselves waiting to cross the river.

"The bridge goes up, so we'll rush to another," Perraza said. "It's just a mission to have to wait so long. Mind you, the bridge is up all the time. The boats will just pass and pass and pass. It never seems to come down. It'll come down for two minutes then right back up."

Software engineer Ihor Karas noticed the same pattern and decided to track bridge activity himself. He created IsBridgeUP.com, a website that uses state traffic data and bridge camera feeds to alert users in real time when the Brickell Avenue Bridge is open.

"Every time I need to go across the bridge, I feel like it's going up," Beal said.

Karas said data collected over the past month showed multiple bridge openings during restricted rush hour periods. He hopes the information can help city leaders better understand the traffic impact.

"I will show the website to city government and show the real problem," Karas said.

The Florida Department of Transportation owns the bridge and controls its day-to-day operation on site. CBS News Miami said it called and messaged FDOT for comment but did not receive a response before deadline.

The U.S. Coast Guard, which oversees bridge operations, said federal regulations require the bridge to open for certain exempt vessels even during restricted hours.

In a statement to CBS News Miami, the Coast Guard said:

"Governed by federal drawbridge regulations 33 CFR 117.305(a) and (d), the Brickell Avenue Bridge on the Miami River operates under specific scheduling restrictions. While restricted during set weekday hours, the bridge must open at any time for exempt vessels, including public U.S. vessels, tugs, tows, and vessels facing emergency situations where delay poses a threat to life or property. To ensure navigation safety and structural integrity, the U.S. Coast Guard requires the bridge to open for these exempt vessels even during designated closure periods. The bridge owner, Florida Department of Transportation, has the responsibility to ensure the drawbridge operates in accordance with federal drawbridge regulations. Additional questions may be directed to FDOT."

"The Coast Guard will investigate any complaints regarding compliance to determine if a violation occurred," the agency said.