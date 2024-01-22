Breezy & mild with warming trend this week

MIAMI - A cool start to Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, not as chilly as Sunday.

It will be milder on Monday afternoon with highs in the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy to downright windy with a chance for a stray shower. There is a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory has been issued for boaters.

What to expect NEXT Weather

It will be milder Tuesday morning with lows near 70 degrees. Partly sunny and breezy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

The warming trend continues mid to late week. Lows will be in the upper 70s and highs will rise to the low 80s late week. The rain chance increases Thursday, Friday, and through the weekend with the potential for spotty showers.