Breezy & mild with warming trend this week

By Lissette Gonzalez

Miami Weather for Monday 1/22/2024 7AM
MIAMI - A cool start to Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, not as chilly as Sunday.

It will be milder on Monday afternoon with highs in the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy to downright windy with a chance for a stray shower. There is a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory has been issued for boaters.

It will be milder Tuesday morning with lows near 70 degrees. Partly sunny and breezy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

The warming trend continues mid to late week. Lows will be in the upper 70s and highs will rise to the low 80s late week. The rain chance increases Thursday, Friday, and through the weekend with the potential for spotty showers.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 9:06 AM EST

