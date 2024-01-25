Breezy conditions continue with near record heat

MIAMI - A warmer, breezy day ahead with near record highs.

South Florida woke to mild temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs climb to the low 80s in the afternoon. The forecast high for Miami is 82 degrees and the current record is 84 degrees.

We stay breezy with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour. The high risk of rip currents continues along with a small craft advisory for boaters. The rain chance is low but a few stray showers are possible on the breeze.

What to expect NEXT Weather

It will be warm with a lighter breeze on Friday. Warmer this weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s and the potential for spotty showers.

The warmest day will likely be Sunday with highs forecast to reach the mid-80s. The forecast high for Miami is 85 degrees and the current record is 87 degrees.

A strong cold front will move in late Sunday night and by Monday morning we'll need to break out the sweaters. Lows will fall to the upper 50s and low 60s Monday morning. Highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

The coldest morning will be on Tuesday with temperatures tumbling to the mid-50s. Then highs will rise to the low 70s. It will be a pleasant start to next week with lower humidity and dry conditions.