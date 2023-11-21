Watch CBS News
Breezy and warm across South Florida

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather for Tuesday 11/21/2023 5AM
Miami Weather for Tuesday 11/21/2023 5AM 02:21

MIAMI - Tuesday will be warm and breezy, with highs set to warm into the middle 80s. A stray shower will be possible along the ocean breeze in the morning, but most areas will remain dry.

Record heat NEXT Weather

Wednesday is on track to tie a record high in Miami, with a forecast high of 86 degrees. This warm-up comes ahead of a weak cold front that will move through Thanksgiving morning, bringing us the chance for just a few showers before and around sunrise Thursday.

Behind the front, expect drying conditions and a slight drop in humidity for the afternoon of Thanksgiving. While this front won't bring us a huge cool down, we will drop into the low 80s for highs on Thursday.

The front will lift back northward Friday, bringing a slightly higher chance for showers Friday and Saturday. 

By NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman

November 21, 2023

