Two-year-old boy recovering in hospital after shooting himself with flare gun at Northwest Miami-Dade home

Toddler hurt after accidentally firing flare gun at Northwest Miami-Dade home

MIAMI — A two-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he accidentally shot himself with a flare gun in Northwest Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami that they were called out to a home near NW 103rd St. 32nd Pl about an accidental shooting involving a flare gun that injured a boy under the age of 5.

The boy, Justin, was with his father and cleaning their boat because they were planning on going fishing on Friday, his grandfather Raul Pozo told CBS News Miami.

That's when Justin accidentally grabbed the flare gun and it went off. Pozo said Justin hurt his finger.

Their neighbor's Ring camera captured the sound when the flare gun fired.

Pozo said he carried him and immediately called 911, and first responders arrived within minutes.

They transported him to the hospital, where he is expected to be okay.

Pozo told CBS News Miami that Justin remained calm and didn't cry during the incident, calling it a "terrible accident."