Bond denied for Fort Lauderdale woman accused in murder of grandparents

MIAMI - A judge has denied bond for a woman charged in the murders of her own grandparents.

Claudette and Major Melvin, both in their 80s, were shot to death back in March.

Jalisa Hill will remain in jail after police said she planned and orchestrated the murder of her grandparents.

Hill was living with her grandparents in the same home where they were found dead.

CBS News Miami spoke with Hill's uncle, who said this has ripped their family apart.

"At the end of the day, she's still my niece, but if she did something like that and allowed somebody to come in the house and kill my parents, then that's where it became a problem," said Dennis Parker.

Hill appeared before a Broward judge on Friday afternoon. She has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Fort Lauderdale police said she was working with her ex-boyfriend Maurice Newson to kill her 87-year-old grandmother Claudette Melvin and 89-year-old grandfather, Major Melvin, back on March 22.

"When Jalisa and him were together my mom treated him like they treated anybody else. They trusted him," said Parker.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hill told police she left earlier that evening, at around 8:20 p.m., to go to her boyfriend's house in Pembroke Pines.

Police also said Hill lied to them numerous times regarding the house Claudette and Major Melvin owned.

At one point, claiming she would inherit it, but during another interview, saying she was never going to inherit it.

As for the couple's car that was reported missing? Police said Hill tried to file a car insurance claim on April 11th, telling an agent on a recorded line that the car went missing on April 5th.

She then allegedly asked if a payout would still be made if her grandparents were dead.

"My mom stopped you from driving her car. For some reason, I don't know what the reason is. So, this happens now?" said Parker.

Police said Hill paid her ex-boyfriend, who's accused of killing the couple, $1,000 after the murders.

"You think you could get away with something like that? But at the end of the day, my parents were angels. One was 87 and one was 89. And do you think God gonna allow you to kill an angel and just get away with it? It's not gonna happen," added Parker.

According to the arrest form, Hill took an FBI polygraph exam and showed deception on questions regarding her involvement in the murders.

Parker tells CBS News Miami he wants to thank Fort Lauderdale police for their work because now their family will see justice.