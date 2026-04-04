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All clear given after 2 reported bomb threats at Dadeland Mall and Baptist Hospital, MDSO says

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Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has given an all-clear after two separate bomb threats at Dadeland Mall and Baptist Hospital in southwest Miami-Dade. 

MDSO says they received a report of a bomb threat on Saturday afternoon, with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also at both scenes. 

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The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office announced that there was no active threat at Dadeland Mall after a security sweep.  X/@MiamiDade_SO

According to MDSO, deputies arrived at both locations and conducted a security sweep before confirming there is no active threat on a post on X. 

No injuries have been reported.

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