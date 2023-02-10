Watch CBS News
Bomb threat at Margate Middle School prompts evacuation, sheriff's office says

Margate Middle School evacuated due to bomb threat
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities on Friday evacuated Margate Middle School after the campus received an anonymous bomb threat, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

No injuries have been reported so far at the school, located at 500 NW 65th Ave.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, the bomb squad was dispatched to the school to conduct a sweep of the campus.

