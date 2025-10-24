Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen in South Florida offers fresh fuel for a good cause in October

Nine years ago, a bold idea was born in South Florida. Today, it's a fast-casual sensation with 22 locations across the state. At Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen in Hollywood, flavor meets fuel and every bite is a celebration of health.

Founder Chris Gannon explained the concept, saying you'll never be bored with what you'll eat there.

"100% gluten-free, chef-curated bold flavors all put together in a "BOL", explained Gannon. "Basically, you come in and make a thousand different combinations."

Bolay's menu is built to energize. Whether you build your own or go chef-inspired, it's all about fresh, flavorful ingredients. Chris and his wife created Bolay as more than a restaurant—it's a lifestyle brand that nourishes body and soul.

"We pride ourselves on an incredible array of food, but we focus on vegetables and a well-balanced diet—so you're ready to hit the gym, head to work, or cheer at your kid's soccer practice, "said Gannon. "We want you to feel like you're going to conquer the world after lunch—and know you got great value."

This month, Bolay is serving more than just food. They've partnered with BRCAStrong, a nonprofit supporting women facing breast and gynecological cancers, to create the limited-edition BRCAStrong BOL.

"I teamed up with Bolay this year to bring out the rainbows and the different foods we eat—because we all know food affects cancer, especially for women going through treatment," said Tracy Milgram, BRCAStrong Founder.

The BOL features black rice, kale salad, sweet potatoes, pickled red onions, cilantro, feta, and coho salmon with sumac, ginger, and turmeric—to promote healing and wellness. The BOL is fresh and delicious – and 20% of the profits go to BRCAStrong.

"It's a great organization we're proud to support—and we can't wait to do more with the BRCA Foundation," said Gannon.

Other signature BOLs include the hormone- and antibiotic-free Steak Street Salad and The Zen BOL with teriyaki chicken, Asian sweet potato noodles, roasted broccoli and more.

And for families, the platter—loaded with proteins and veggies—feeds up to six people for just $55. Bolay serves lunch and dinner seven days a week.

The BRCA Strong bol is available through the end of the month.