Body of woman who jumped into Miami River was found in Biscayne Bay near the Kasaya Center

MIAMI - A body pulled from Biscayne Bay, behind the Kasaya Center in downtown Miami, on Sunday afternoon has been confirmed to be that woman who jumped into the Miami River earlier that day.

Miami Police said the body of 29-year-old Alacyia Brandon was found in the bay, near 600 Biscayne Boulevard, around 5 p.m.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, Brandon was seen jumping into the river, about a mile away from where her body was found, just before 2:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted Miami in searching for her for more than three hours but were unable to find her.

Crews shined light into the water but the currents were too rough to send divers in to look.

"[The] current has been very strong since [Saturday] night which has made the search extremely difficult," said Miami Fire Lt. Pete Sanchez in a statement.

Later in the morning, the Coast Guard and Miami Fire continued their search, which became a recovery mission.

What led to Brandon jumping into the river is still under investigation.

