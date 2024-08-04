Search underway after woman reportedly jumps into Miami River

MIAMI — A search is underway after a woman was reportedly witnessed jumping into the Miami River early Sunday morning and hasn't been seen since.

Around 2:24 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was seen jumping into the Miami River, City of Miami Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami. The search began with crews from Miami-Dade County Fire and the U.S. Coast Guard assisting Miami Fire for over three hours; however, no one was found.

"[The] current has been very strong since [Saturday] night which has made the search extremely difficult," said Miami Fire Lt. Pete Sanchez in a statement.

Later in the morning, the Coast Guard and Miami Fire continued their search, which has now become a recovery mission.

