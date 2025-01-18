Body found in the New River on Las Olas after swimmer goes missing, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A person was found dead in the New River on Las Olas early Saturday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police.
Police say around 2:40 a.m. a call was made about a person in "distress" in the water prompting the Broward Sheriff Office Aviation unit to come out.
Witnesses say that a good Samaritan jumped in the water to try to save them but lost contact with them in the water.
The Fort Lauderdale police's dive team located a body - believed to be the missing swimmer. An investigation is underway.
This is a developing story.