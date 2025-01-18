Body found in the New River on Las Olas after swimmer goes missing, police say

Body found in the New River on Las Olas after swimmer goes missing, Fort Lauderdale police investiga

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A person was found dead in the New River on Las Olas early Saturday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Police say around 2:40 a.m. a call was made about a person in "distress" in the water prompting the Broward Sheriff Office Aviation unit to come out.

Witnesses say that a good Samaritan jumped in the water to try to save them but lost contact with them in the water.

The Fort Lauderdale police's dive team located a body - believed to be the missing swimmer. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.