Body found in the New River on Las Olas after swimmer goes missing, police say

By Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A person was found dead in the New River on Las Olas early Saturday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police. 

Police say around 2:40 a.m. a call was made about a person in "distress" in the water prompting the Broward Sheriff Office Aviation unit to come out.

Witnesses say that a good Samaritan jumped in the water to try to save them but lost contact with them in the water. 

The Fort Lauderdale police's dive team located a body - believed to be the missing swimmer. An investigation is underway.  

This is a developing story. 

