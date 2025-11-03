2 rescued after boat catches fire at Hollywood Beach, Broward deputies says

Two people have been rescued from a boat fire at Hollywood Beach Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue, crews responded to the call concerning the fire at about 1:35 p.m. at 2100 S. Ocean Lane. When they arrived, they saw the 35-foot vessel engulfed in flames.

Two people were pulled to safety by the United States Coast Guard and were uninjured, the sheriff's office said.

The fire was extinguished, and investigators will determine the cause.