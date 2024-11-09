Boat crash in Key Largo leaves multiple people hospitalized, according to officials

MIAMI -- Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials were notified about a boat accident involving multiple people early Saturday morning.

The crash was reported near Pumpkin Key north Key Largo.

Fire Boats 21 and 73 along with Air Rescue North and South were dispatched to the call, according to a release.

Officials say two people were transported to a hospital.

Divers were able to find a third person who was earlier reported missing- their condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story.