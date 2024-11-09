Watch CBS News
Local News

Boat crash in Key Largo leaves multiple people hospitalized, according to officials

By Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Miami Sports Live

MIAMI -- Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials were notified about a boat accident involving multiple people early Saturday morning. 

The crash was reported near Pumpkin Key north Key Largo.

Fire Boats 21 and 73 along with Air Rescue North and South were dispatched to the call, according to a release.  

Officials say two people were transported to a hospital.

Divers were able to find a third person who was earlier reported missing- their condition is currently unknown. 

This is a developing story. 

Alyssa Dzikowski

Alyssa Dzikowski attended the University of Miami and became a digital producer for CBS News in September of 2022.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.