1 injured in Tropicana Flea Market fire

MIAMI - Firefighters were battling a fire at the Tropicana Flea Market in Miami on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said one person had to be rushed to a local hospital and that person's condition is currently unknown.

The blaze appeared to be a tire fire and crews were trying to contain it from spreading to adjacent structures.

Black plumes of smoke could be seen for miles.

The flea market is located in the 2900 block of NW 36th Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.