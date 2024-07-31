Biscayne Blvd. exit on MacArthur Causeway has moved. What it means for drivers

MIAMI - Drivers heading west on the MacArthur Causeway have a new exit to get on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami.

On Wednesday, the exit was moved back about a quarter-mile east towards Miami Beach.

Once passed Watson Island, drivers should already be on the right to make sure they don't miss their exit.

Signs and markings on the road indicate that the right lane is for exiting traffic only and the three left lanes are for those drivers wanting to continue west. The three lanes heading west will merge into two lanes east of Biscayne Boulevard and continue west to I-395.

The state's transportation department said moving the exit to Biscayne back leaves more space for people to enjoy Biscayne Bay.

The bicycle lane on the westbound MacArthur Causeway is closed during this construction phase, and bicyclists will be detoured through the existing Parrot Jungle Trail bicycle route onto the protected sidewalk on the MacArthur Causeway.

The construction is part of a bigger project that overhauls I-395 and replaces it with an elevated bridge. That I-395 project likely won't be done until late 2027.