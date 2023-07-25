Watch CBS News
Big rig rollover wreck prompts closure of northbound I-95 ramp to Florida Turnpike

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Big rig rollover accident shuts Turnpike on-ramp
Big rig rollover accident shuts Turnpike on-ramp 01:27

MIAMI -- A big rig rollover accident early Tuesday prompted authorities to shut down the northbound Interstate 95 on-ramp to the Florida Turnpike just as the morning rush was starting to pick up.

Authorities said no injuries were reported when the tractor-trailer flipped over on the northbound ramp to the turnpike around 4:15 a.m.

Scene
A tractor-trailer flipped over early Tuesday, prompting the closure of a northbound ramp to the Florida Turnpike. CBS News Miami

The people inside the big rig were able to exit the truck safely, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver lost control before crashing. 

Motorists were urged to find alternative routes while they worked to upright the tractor-trailer and clean up the debris. 

