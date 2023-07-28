Biden admin expected to announce new weapons assistance package for Taiwan
WASHINGTON -- The US is expected to announce a weapons package for Taiwan valued at more than $300 million, two US officials tell CNN, a move that is likely to anger Beijing at a time when the US has been attempting to reset the relationship with China.
The package, which was first reported by Reuters, could be announced as soon as Friday, one official said, though the timing may shift.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
