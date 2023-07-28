Watch CBS News
Local News

Biden admin expected to announce new weapons assistance package for Taiwan

/ CNN

WASHINGTON --  The US is expected to announce a weapons package for Taiwan valued at more than $300 million, two US officials tell CNN, a move that is likely to anger Beijing at a time when the US has been attempting to reset the relationship with China.

The package, which was first reported by Reuters, could be announced as soon as Friday, one official said, though the timing may shift.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 10:31 AM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.