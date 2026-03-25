City of Miami officials are looking for solutions to dangerous congestion and safety issues for cyclists

Cyclists on a key downtown Miami street could be pushed onto the sidewalk as city leaders search for solutions to dangerous congestion and safety issues.

Northeast 5th St., which carries one-way traffic to Port Miami, currently has a lane designated for bikes only. At the same time, the street is also home to a fire station and a federal detention center's loading zone, which has led to complaints from first responders, developers, and residents.

"We're hoping to paint the sidewalks so that this is a safe, elevated area from the street where bikes can go through, and pedestrians can share," said Damian Pardo, City of Miami Commissioner for District 2, which includes downtown.

According to Pardo, his staff has received complaints from the Miami Police and Fire Departments about traffic occasionally blocking the fire station's entrance and exit. Drivers also routinely park and idle in and around the protected bike lane, forcing cyclists to veer into traffic.

"On the weekend, this is crazy," said Michael Strachan, a downtown resident. "It's crazy down here."

Research from the Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization indicates that bike and pedestrian crashes increased annually between 2018 and 2024. The data's heat map indicates the highest concentration of crashes occurred in Miami Beach and downtown Miami, including the NE 5th St. area.

To address these concerns, Pardo said the city is working with Miami-Dade County leaders on solutions, including sidewalk-level bike lanes. Federal highway authorities believe this type of installation offers greater protection for cyclists.

However, some residents are skeptical.

"I think that would be very unsafe," said Mila Kovich, a downtown resident.

Strachan disagreed, saying, "I feel like it can work. I feel like it would be safer for the riders, especially since it's such a high volume of traffic. So to make it safer for the riders, it would be a smart idea."

Pardo expects an update on solutions within the next month.