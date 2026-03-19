Miami residents are sounding the alarm on illegal parking in bike lanes: "It's a problem and it's dangerous"

People in downtown Miami are calling for change, frustrated by rampant illegal parking in dedicated bike lanes that is creating a public safety hazard.

City of Miami Commissioner Damian Pardo, whose district includes the downtown area, stated the current bike lane infrastructure is "not functioning" as drivers routinely block the green, bike-only lanes.

Residents along Northeast Fifth Street near North Miami Avenue regularly observe cars, SUVs, and trucks parked in the bike lanes.

"They have to do something to fix it," said Adriaan Rodriguez, a downtown resident.

The problem is compounded by construction blocking portions of the lanes and delivery vans navigating around barrels to park. A Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer truck was also seen idling in a bike lane, and another driver was spotted parked for several minutes to exchange a goodbye kiss. The blockages often force cyclists to veer into vehicle traffic.

"Yes, it is a problem," said Celia Gomez, a downtown resident who rides an electric bike. "When I am on my bike, especially when the delivery driver cannot find the door, it is a problem and dangerous."

Rodriguez noted that enforcement is rare.

"That's an everyday thing," he said, adding that for every 10 cars illegally parked, only one or two receive a citation. A DoorDash driver idling in a bike lane was seen receiving a ticket during the observation.

Commissioner Pardo sees the issue as a significant safety problem, particularly on NE Fifth Street, where cars unable to fit in the bike lane often park alongside it. This blocks vehicle traffic, leaving only one lane for drivers heading to the bridge leading to Port Miami's cruise ships.

"We have federal corrections on this side. We have a fire station right down the street, and this is the main street for the Port of Miami," Pardo said. He warned that the parking creates "a complete gridlock" on Saturdays and Sundays when up to 70,000 people are attempting to access the port.

Pardo is advocating for the lanes to be removed and replaced with a better solution, a decision that will require agreement from Miami-Dade County's government. The city and county started a joint investment into two miles of dedicated, protected downtown bike lanes five years ago, with the goal of easing traffic and encouraging safe cycling.

However, the Downtown Neighbors' Alliance receives a staggering number of daily complaints.

"If I tell you once a day is very minimum, multiply that by about a thousand," said James Torres, President of the Downtown Neighbors' Alliance. "Look right behind me. There's a vehicle coming in that they just don't care. They just think it's an added traffic lane or a parking station for them."

Pardo confirmed that city staff are working with county leaders to address the complaints, noting that "several agencies are involved." The city is hiring a consultant to evaluate the impact of removing the bike lanes and proposing potential replacements.