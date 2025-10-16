Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after Belen Jesuit student was seen with a possible weapon in a video off campus, MDSO says

By
Julia Falcon
Julia Falcon,
Peter D'Oench
Peter D'Oench
Peter D'Oench

/ CBS Miami

An investigation is underway after reports of a Belen Jesuit Preparatory School student "displaying a gun" off campus, officials say.

In a letter to parents on Wednesday, school officials said they were made aware of a video featuring a student who appeared to be showing a possible weapon off campus. 

Officials said there was no threat of violence or a threat made to anyone, but there will be heightened security measures on campus on Thursday.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, an investigation is being done by the Homeland Security Bureau. As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made.

The president and principal of the school said they are taking the possible threat seriously.

"The safety of everyone on our campus will always be our number one priority," school officials said in the letter to parents. "We hope that everyone – students, faculty, staff, and parents – can work together to remain vigilant."

It is not clear what sort of weapon was involved and if anyone is releasing photos or videos of it.

The president and principal of the school aren't talking on camera.

MDSO said the investigation is ongoing and deputies are interviewing people.

