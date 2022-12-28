Bayfront Park to ring in 2023 with concert featuring 24 artists, fireworks

Bayfront Park to ring in 2023 with concert featuring 24 artists, fireworks

Bayfront Park to ring in 2023 with concert featuring 24 artists, fireworks

MIAMI - This Saturday, the stage will be set at Bayfront Park for one of the biggest parties in South Florida.

Tens of thousands of people will ring in the new year at their annual concert and fireworks show.

"This year's event is even bigger than last year's, and last year's was big," said City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo in a press conference Wednesday. He is Chairman of the Bayfront Park Management Trust that spearheads the event.

"New York doesn't even come close," he added.

This year, they are bringing to the stage 24 artists from all over the world, including Venezuela, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and even South Africa.

One of those performers is Grammy Award-winning singer Aymée Nuviola.

"Enjoy the music, the happiness, the influence of different cultures," she told CBS 4. "This end of the year will be amazing. Unforgettable."

The event is free of charge. It starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until 1 a.m.

There, people can expect six hours of live music, a 15-minute long fireworks display, and the countdown to midnight.

Like last year, The Big Orange making its way to the top of the InterContinental Miami will be done with a virtual digitized version.

At the press conference, organizers emphasized that safety was at top of mind.

"It is an all-hands approach when it comes to keeping the people who come to party in Miami safe," said City of Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

He said last year, there were about 100,000 attendees, and they anticipate at least that many or more this time around.

"We just want everybody to come, have a good time, be civil to one another, enjoy the day, and celebrate the New Year without a bang," he said.

They recommend utilizing the Metromover, if possible, to cut down on car congestion.

Organizers remind people not to bring backpacks or large coolers, as those will not be permitted.

Click here to find other ways to ring in the new year.