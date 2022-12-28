Big Orange won't make annual drop at Bayfront Park again to ring in 2023 but virtual replica will

Big Orange to skip countdown to 2023 again this year

MIAMI -- Revelers will ring in 2023 in just a few days, and tens of thousands of people will make their way to Miami's Bayfront Park for the annual concert and fireworks show.

But the Big Orange will not be making its traditional 400-foot climb to the top of the InterContinental Hotel for a third year in a row.

Big Orange on the side of the Hotel InterContinental. CBS 4

Organizers cited health concerns for the change this year after last year's event brought 100,000 spectators to the site.

"Because of the outbreak of the flu, and people come from all over the country, we decided not to do it with The Big Orange to bring so many people in," says Steve Carpenter, who is also known as Mr. Neon and the creator of The Big Orange. "But it's still going to be an event, and they'll do a virtual orange on the building and a time countdown."

The sunglass-wearing citrus has not made an appearance since helping usher in 2020.

"Three years ago it was COVID," Carpenter said. "And last year I got COVID Christmas Day, so I had to tell all my people we can't do it."

Now, to avoid any last-minute surprises of people coming down sick, he and his team have decided to hold off.

Organizers said they still plan to have six hours of live music, fireworks and a virtual, digitized version of The Big Orange that will rise to the top of the hotel.

The famous neon fruit has been a South Florida spectacle for more than three decades.

"It's amazing to represent the city with The Big Orange," Carpenter said. "We are regrouping in next year. We are going to do a bigger and better event."

The Bayfront Park event begins at 6 p.m. Saturday.

In Fort Lauderdale, officials planned to holding the annual Downtown Countdown with the Anchor Drop starting at 4:30 p.m. at Esplanade Park.