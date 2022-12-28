Ring in 2023 at these South Florida New Year's Eve events

Big Orange to skip countdown to 2023 again this year

MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023.

For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward.

In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola and Carlos Oliva.

For those on Miami Beach, a section of Ocean Drive will be closed to traffic and cafes will be on the street. As the clock ticks down the final seconds of the year, look to the skies at midnight for a fireworks show.

In Fort Lauderdale, the New Year's Eve event at Esplanade Park, near the Museum of Discovery and Science, features live music, family friendly events, and a countdown that involves the dropping of a lighted anchor. The festivities get underway at 4:30 p.m.

In Key West, there are various drops to bring in the new year.

Female impersonator Sushi stars in the "Red Shoe Drop" festivities at the Boubon St. Pub complex.

Revelers can also celebrate by watching a gigantic manmade conch shell, the symbol of the Florida Keys, descend to the roof of Sloppy Joe's Bar. In the city's Historic Seaport, a pirate wench will be lowered from atop the mast of the schooner America 2.0 docked beside the Schooner Wharf Bar.

On the Sunset Pier at Ocean Key Resort & Spa, 0 Duval St., a huge replica of a Key lime wedge splashes down into a larger-than-life margarita glass at the stroke of midnight.