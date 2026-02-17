Watch CBS News
Israeli man arrested at PortMiami for having child sex abuse video on phone, sheriff's office says

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

An Israeli man was arrested at PortMiami following a cruise Monday after the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said he was found with a video depicting child sexual abuse on his cellphone.

According to an arrest report from the MDSO, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers received a "suspicious activity report" regarding 29-year-old Basilios Grayeb, of Haifia.

cbsmiami-basilios-grayeb-1.jpg
Basilios Grayeb Miami-Dade Corrections

According to officials, the report was in regards to "the purchasing of child sexual abuse material."

Investigators headed to Royal Caribbean Cruise Line's Freedom of the Seas ship and took Grayeb into custody.

According to the arrest report, a CBP officer then conducted a border search on Grayeb's cellphone. On the phone, officials said they found a video showing a man raping a girl who appeared to be under 5-years-old.

According to the MDSO, Grayeb confessed after being given his Miranda rights . He was brought to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility. 

In addition, Grayeb was placed on an immigration hold, according to the arrest report.

