Former MDPD lieutenant in custody after barricading herself for hours inside SW Miami-Dade home

MIAMI - A former Miami-Dade police lieutenant has been taken into custody after barricading herself since Thursday evening inside a SW Miami-Dade home.

Police identified her as Evelyn Fernandez, 51, they said she resisted arrest until the very last minute.

Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Rosana Cordero-Stutz held a press conference on Friday afternoon to brief the media about what happened. She said Fernandez's victim is a retired law enforcement officer.

According to police, on Thursday evening Fernandez shot at her ex-boyfriend in the area of SW 282nd Street and SW 167th Avenue. She missed him but hit his car. No one was injured in the shooting and she took off.

Police said during their investigation, they discovered that she had barricaded herself inside a home in the area of SW 174th Avenue and SW 142nd Place and refused to come out.

Cordero-Stutz said that there were other residents at the house where Fernandez barricaded herself, but that they were able to leave.

"During that time, there were shots fired inside the house by Ms. Fernandez," Cordero-Stutz said. "She was not armed when officers took her into custody."

"I never heard of anyone trying to shoot somebody around here, never happens, I've been here many years. I hope she gives up," said Jaime Torres who lives in the area.

Police blocked off the neighborhood and surrounded the home.

Members of the department's Special Response Team and Priority Response Team used specialized equipment to break the windows and knock down the door in front of the home.

They also broke through a neighboring fence in the back of the home where the windows were smashed and a sliding glass door was removed, all in an attempt to determine where she was inside.

Fernandez was booked at TFK on Friday evening.

She is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon from a vehicle and resisting arrest with violence.

CBS News Miami's news partner, The Miami Herald, says Fernandez was fired from the force about seven years ago after a series of bizarre domestic violence incidents involving her former boss.