Watch CBS News

Retired MDPD Lt. Fernandez appears in bond court

Evelyn Fernandez -- the former Miami-Dade lieutenant who is accused of shooting at her ex-boyfriend and barricading herself in a home for over 12 hours -- appeared in bond court on Saturday morning. Click here for more:
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.