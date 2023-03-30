Bald eagle released back into wild after treatment from Florida Wild Bird Center

MIAMI - He's a majestic bird and quite the site standing tall with his head held high, but back in September, this bald eagle was in a much different state.

"He was a transfer from the Florida Wild Bird Center in the Florida Keys. He came in with a major and minor metacarpal fracture to the wing bones that are very important for flying" said Charlotte Cournoyer, medical director of the South Florida Wildlife Center.

Cournoyer said the bald eagle came in with many challenges.

He had several surgeries on the bone to get the infected tissues out and make the bone fresh again.

Then came rehab, physical therapy along with pain medications and antibiotics.

"After he finally did heal his fracture. He moved into our large flight cage and started getting strong again because he had spent so many months in our care. We needed to build up those flight muscles so he has a chance to compete and do well in the wild" said Cournoyer.

And after months of much-needed TLC and great care, he is once again spreading his wings and ready to fly.

"He really overcame a lot of odds and went through a lot but we weren't willing to give up on him," said Cournoyer.

They say they do not know how he sustained his injury many times it's hard to tell.

They also told said that bald eagles are monogamous birds and chances are he may have a partner and they want to get him to it.

That is why he was released back at Rabbit Key.