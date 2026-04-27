Bal Harbour council unanimously rejects development deal, escalating legal fight over luxury project

A packed meeting in Bal Harbour ended with a rare show of unity Monday night, as town leaders voted unanimously to reject a proposed mediation agreement tied to a controversial development project.

The decision sets the stage for a continued legal battle between the town and developers seeking to expand the Bal Harbour Shops property with a hotel and residential component.

The special meeting drew a passionate crowd to the Sea View Hotel, where residents voiced concerns about the scale and impact of the project. Boos echoed through the room at times as speakers criticized what they see as overdevelopment in the small coastal community.

"I used to live in a village and now I already feel like I'm living in Brickell," said one resident during public comment, reflecting growing anxiety over density and traffic.

Project scaled down, but opposition remains

The proposal — backed by Bal Harbour Shops and Whitman Family Development — has already been significantly reduced. What was once a roughly 2 million-square-foot plan with 200 affordable housing units has been scaled down to about 1 million square feet and just 18 residential units.

Even so, many residents say the project would worsen congestion and alter the character of the community.

Opponents also argue the development prioritizes profit over local quality of life, calling it a "money grab" that would benefit developers more than residents.

Developers cite state law

Developers maintain the project complies with Florida's Live Local Act, a state law designed to encourage affordable housing development by limiting local governments' ability to block qualifying projects.

"We don't get to pick and choose which laws we like," a representative for the development group said, noting the application was submitted in January 2024 and, in their view, meets all requirements.

State officials, including Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, have also argued the law clears the way for construction.

Local leaders push back

Town leaders, however, sharply criticized the law during Monday's meeting, arguing it undermines local decision-making.

Bal Harbour's mayor called the legislation "unconstitutional," saying it strips residents of a meaningful voice in shaping their community.

"The people who live here will deal with the impacts of this development for their entire lives," the mayor said.

What happens next

With the mediation agreement rejected, litigation between the town and developers will now move forward.

Developers did not attend Monday night's meeting, and it remains unclear how the dispute will ultimately be resolved.

For now, the unanimous vote signals a firm stance from Bal Harbour officials — and a growing clash between local control and state housing policy.