Florida baby killed by 130-pound dog, authorities say

A 5-month-old boy was fatally injured by a 130-pound dog Wednesday night in a home near Ormond Beach, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Infant found injured in bedroom

Deputies responded to a 911 call shortly before 10 p.m. on the 1700 block of Carolina Avenue, the sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday.

Authorities said the infant was in the care of family members while his parents were out and was found injured in a bedroom with the dog next to him.

The child's parents arrived home during the emergency call and rushed him to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Dog removed by animal services

Authorities said Volusia County Animal Services took possession of the dog at the scene.

The sheriff's office described the incident as "tragic" and said the information released so far is preliminary, pending further investigation.