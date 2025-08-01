Watch CBS News
Florida baby killed by 130-pound dog, authorities say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A 5-month-old boy was fatally injured by a 130-pound dog Wednesday night in a home near Ormond Beach, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Infant found injured in bedroom

Deputies responded to a 911 call shortly before 10 p.m. on the 1700 block of Carolina Avenue, the sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday.

Authorities said the infant was in the care of family members while his parents were out and was found injured in a bedroom with the dog next to him.

The child's parents arrived home during the emergency call and rushed him to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Dog removed by animal services

Authorities said Volusia County Animal Services took possession of the dog at the scene.

The sheriff's office described the incident as "tragic" and said the information released so far is preliminary, pending further investigation.

