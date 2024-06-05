Aviation students desperate for help after Broward school shuts down

PEMBROKE PINES - Several aviation students are desperate for help after their flight school shut down.

The owners died in a plane crash in March. Now, the students say they are out thousands of dollars and have no way to continue learning how to fly. They're asking for a refund though they're not hopeful they'll get it.

Chase Olsen and Corey Williams have always wanted to be aviators. So, in 2023, they signed up to be a part of The Atlantis Aviation Flight School. Each gave up a lot to do it. Williams took out an almost $60,000 loan and even bought an RV to live out of. Olsen paid over $60,000 upfront in cash. However, tragedy struck back in March when their owners died in a plane crash in Virginia. All five people onboard died.

After the crash, students got emails from the business saying all operations were stopped. They've heard nothing since.

"You know getting the money back, I've talked to lawyers and it sounds like from their probate attorney that it's on hold right now," said Olsen.

One student sent us a copy of an email they received from Samantha Fitzgerald, lawyer of the owner's estate. In it, she said it is unlikely any refunds will be made.

In a statement to CBS Miami Fitzgerald states:

"It's an extremely tragic and unfortunate situation. Since the flight school owners are all dead, the estate has to go through the legal process, and creditors are paid in a certain order. In this case, there are bank loans that are secured creditors and unfortunately, they are in a priority position over the students. It's an unfortunate situation, but the law must be adhered to."

The case now sits in the Broward courts.

Williams was one signature away from becoming a pilot. Now, he, Olsen, and other students are hopeful for anything that can help them achieve their dreams.

Attorneys on behalf of 20 Atlantis Aviation Flight Academy students gave CBS Miami this statement regarding this situation:

"The students of Atlantis Aviation Flight Academy find themselves in a difficult position, through no fault of their own. While we offer our condolences and empathize with the family's loss, the students fear for their future, both occupationally and economically. These students now have to claw back their monies from a school that is no longer viable and whose assets are presently being marshaled. Unfortunately, the students will now be required to find another school which is properly accredited which will hopefully understand that they have already paid once for their education.

Presently, this matter is under the jurisdiction of the probate court of Broward County, which will determine the prioritization of the decedent's obligations, pursuant to Florida Statutes.

"We look forward to working with both the estate attorney and the flight school attorney, as well as the court to promptly resolve this matter for the benefit of the students," said Marla J. Ferguson, Esq. of Marla J. Ferguson Law, P.A. Greg Ross, Esq. of Law Offices of Greg Ross.