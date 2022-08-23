Average gas price in Florida sitting at $3.53
MIAMI – The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida was $3.53 on Monday, down 11 cents from a week earlier, according to the AAA auto club.
It was down from $4.15 a gallon a month ago.
Average gas prices in Florida have steadily declined since hitting a record of $4.89 on June 13.
Monday's average price, however, remained significantly higher than the $2.98 a gallon a year ago.
Ways to Save on Gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.
