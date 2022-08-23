Average gas price in Florida sitting at $3.53

MIAMI – The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida was $3.53 on Monday, down 11 cents from a week earlier, according to the AAA auto club.

It was down from $4.15 a gallon a month ago.

Average gas prices in Florida have steadily declined since hitting a record of $4.89 on June 13.

Monday's average price, however, remained significantly higher than the $2.98 a gallon a year ago.

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.