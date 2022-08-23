Watch CBS News
Average gas price in Florida sitting at $3.53

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

MIAMI – The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida was $3.53 on Monday, down 11 cents from a week earlier, according to the AAA auto club.

It was down from $4.15 a gallon a month ago.

Average gas prices in Florida have steadily declined since hitting a record of $4.89 on June 13.

Monday's average price, however, remained significantly higher than the $2.98 a gallon a year ago.

Ways to Save on Gasoline

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy. 
First published on August 22, 2022 / 9:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

