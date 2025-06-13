Aventura Mall voted "Best Mall in America," according to USA TODAY poll

South Florida mall voted best in the country

The people have spoken and America's best mall is right here in South Florida.

Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise? Nope. The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale? Not quite.

It's the Aventura Mall, which has been voted the Best Mall in America in the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The publication points out that Aventura Mall, the largest mall in Florida, has more than 300 retail shops, experiences, and dining options. It also boasts a "museum-worthy art collection and regularly hosts community events such as story time, weekly yoga, and a farmers market." The mall is so popular, Brightline has added a station nearby.

"We take great pride in Aventura Mall's continued position as the best mall for iconic brands and first-to-market experiences, helping define South Florida's place on the national and international stage," Jackie Soffer, chairman and CEO of Turnberry, owner of Aventura Mall, said.

"Strategically located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Aventura Mall draws a diverse, global audience ranging from international tourists to Gen Z and Millennial locals and tourists," according to USA Today.

Nominees were selected by a panel of experts and then ranked based on votes from the public, according to USA Today. Aventura Mall was one of only 20 malls selected nationwide, and the only South Florida mall to be nominated.

So who rounded out the top 5? Let's take a look.

Coming in at number two was the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. It noted that with 500-plus stores and dozens of restaurants, visitors can find just about everything at this mall.

"As the largest mall in the U.S., the Mall of America is not only a shopping and entertainment complex, but one of the top tourist destinations in the country. Every year, 32 million people visit this mall's stores, restaurants, attractions, and hotels. At the center of the mall is Nickelodeon Universe, the largest indoor theme park in America," according to USA TODAY.

A mall in the Lone Star state came in at number 3 - Galleria Dallas. Along with a variety of retail stores and more than 30 casual and sit-down restaurants, it also boasts its own indoor ice rink.

"The large indoor ice rink is at the center of this three-story mall, and while it stays open year-round, it's especially festive during the holiday season," according to USA TODAY.

An urban oasis in the heart of Manhattan, New York landed in the number four position.

The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards "occupies a million square feet of retail, restaurant, and entertainment space, and features a unique indoor-outdoor setup that makes the most of its Hudson River views."

Rounding out the top 5 is the King of Prussia Mall inn Prussia, Pennsylvania.

It features 450 retail locations and dining options range that from pizza joints and dim sum to steakhouses.

"This mall offers a diverse range of national brands and specialty stores, and those seeking luxury goods can shop at a vast number of luxury retailers like Gucci, Cartier, Dior, and Balenciaga," USA TODAY said.

Rounding out the remaining five are the Scottsdale Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona; American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Grapevine Mills in Grapevine, Texas; Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia and Brookfield Place in New York City.