Authorities ID remains of Broward teen who had gone missing in 1972

MIAMI - Authorities said they have positively identified the remains of a young Broward County woman who had gone missing for decades.

The victim, 15-year-old, Susan Poole had gone missing in Broward County. She had disappeared just before Christmas in 1972.

Detectives believe Poole may have been a victim of a serial killer and are seeking the public's assistance with locating any friends to assist with developing leads to any possible suspects.

Back in June of 1974, skeletal remains were discovered in an area known as burnt bridges on A1A.

The investigation revealed the remains were of a young female, approximately 15-20 years of age. At the time of discovery, DNA was obtained from the remains and entered into the National Database for Unidentified Persons.

In November 2021, genealogy was performed on the remains, by scientists working for Othram Lab, resulting in the Poole's positive identification.