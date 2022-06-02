Watch CBS News
Local

Authorities ID remains of Broward teen who had gone missing in 1972

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Authorities said they have positively identified the remains of a young Broward County woman who had gone missing for decades.

The victim, 15-year-old, Susan Poole had gone missing in Broward County. She had disappeared just before Christmas in 1972.

Detectives believe Poole may have been a victim of a serial killer and are seeking the public's assistance with locating any friends to assist with developing leads to any possible suspects.

Back in June of 1974, skeletal remains were discovered in an area known as burnt bridges on A1A.

The investigation revealed the remains were of a young female, approximately 15-20 years of age. At the time of discovery, DNA was obtained from the remains and entered into the National Database for Unidentified Persons.

In November 2021, genealogy was performed on the remains, by scientists working for Othram Lab, resulting in the Poole's positive identification.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 10:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.