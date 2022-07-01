Watch CBS News
Man airlifted to Miami hospital after bitten by shark in Keys

MIAMI - A man required air rescue Wednesday afternoon after Monroe County Fire Rescue said he was bitten by a shark off Summerland Key. 

Authorities said the man jumped off a boat and surfaced with a large leg laceration. 

He was immediately treated by those on the boat, who applied pressure and a tourniquet to prevent further bleeding.  

Based on the type of injury the Miami hospital confirmed that the patient was bitten by a shark. 

