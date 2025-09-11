Watch CBS News
Athletes for Hope to honor Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning

Former Miami Heat star Alonzo Mourning will be honored with the Mia Hamm Founders Award, Athletes for Hope announced Thursday.

Mourning is being recognized for his commitment to using his global platform to help others in need. The award honors an elite athlete who embodies Mia Hamm's dedication to serving communities in the U.S. and beyond.

Previous honorees include Hamm in 2023 and Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 2024.

Gala scheduled for December

Mourning will formally accept the award at the annual Athletes for Hope Play for Good Gala on Saturday, Dec. 6, at The Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The event gathers athletes, business leaders and philanthropists to celebrate the power of sports in impacting communities beyond the field of play.

Proceeds to benefit youth program

Tickets for the gala are available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting CHAMPS, Athletes for Hope's national youth mental health and leadership program.

The initiative reaches 230,000 underserved students each month from more than 900 schools nationwide.

