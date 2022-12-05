As holidays loom, health experts worry about threat of a "tripledemic"

MIAMI - Wearing masks may seem like a thing of the past, but with COVID-19, influenza, and RSV cases are increasing nationwide and doctors in South Florida say we're in a tripledemic.

Dr. Sheeraz Biag, internal medicine specialist at HCA Florida University Hospital, says all three viruses have seen an increase in case numbers. He says, at-home testing is still a good method to rule out COVID-19 and if your symptoms are bad enough, you should head to the emergency room.

As the holidays loom, local residents say they're not concerned.

"I stay healthy and got all my vaccinations, flu, booster," said Laura Wenkstern.

For Scott Ritter, he claims he's never gotten a flu shot and doesn't plan on it. "I may get 24-hour bug type thing but I've never had anything that has put me down that would make me feel that I would need a flu shot."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the test positivity rate in both Broward and Miami-Dade County are high, while hospitalizations are low.

Dr. Biag says the flu is currently the biggest hurdle doctors are facing in South Florida but expects the numbers to level out by the beginning of the year.

To avoid contracting one of the viruses, Baig recommends hand washing, wearing masks, and getting tested at the onset of any symptoms. Fatigue, body aches, and upper respiratory symptoms, and fever are all symptoms doctors are seeing.

"The good news is," Baig says, "we're not where we were at the height of the pandemic."

"We're OK, I think we did a good job with the COVID virus, at least with immunization and getting everyone vaccinated. We're definitely not at the pandemic levels."