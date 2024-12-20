Watch CBS News
Arrests made in killing of woman, 4-year-old daughter on Florida Turnpike

By Mauricio Maldonado

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of two men in the June double homicide of a mother and her 4-year-old daughter on the Florida Turnpike, near Hollywood Boulevard.

BSO said they have named Antoine Harris, 28, and Jaquan Thomas, 29, as suspects in the fatal shooting of Beatrice Saintvil and her daughter, Janelle Souffrant.

Harris was located and arrested in Miami Gardens on Friday, December 20. Thomas is currently incarcerated in Georgia on unrelated charges and will be extradited to Broward County.

Authorities said the shooting occurred on Friday, June 7, shortly after 11 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to reports of gunfire on the northbound Florida Turnpike near Mile Marker 49. Upon arrival, they found Saintvil and Souffrant inside a vehicle parked in the left breakdown lane.

Both had sustained gunshot wounds. Hollywood Fire Rescue transported Saintvil to a local hospital, where she later died. Souffrant was pronounced dead at the scene.

At FHP's request, BSO homicide detectives assumed control of the investigation. Over the following months, detectives worked to identify Harris and Thomas as the suspects in the shooting.

In June, the reward for information leading to arrests in the case was increased to $20,000, with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) contributing $10,000 to the original reward.

Both suspects face two counts of first-degree murder.

