Arrests made in 2021 mass shooting at El Mula Banquet Hall in Miami-Dade that left 3 dead, 20 injured

MIAMI -- Miami-Dade officials held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce the arrest of four individuals charged in the 2021 Memorial Day Weekend mass shooting outside the El Mula Banquet Hall in Northwest Miami-Dade that left three dead and 20 injured.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Miami-Dade County Mayor Levine Cava, and Miami-Dade Police Department Deputy Director Christopher Carothers updated the press on the arrests.

As of the time of this post, officials had not yet released the names of those arrested. However, sources tell news partner, The Miami Herald that those arrested and charged with first-degree murder are Willie Hill, Allen Chambers Jr., Eugene Holmes and Jacaree Green.

After the shooting, police released a video showing the moment those gunmen opened fire. It began just as a crowd of people standing at the door was starting to go in for rapper Spitta's album release party.

Suddenly gunfire erupts and people run for cover. One man even threw himself on top of a woman who fell trying to get away. From another angle, the gunmen can be seen approaching the crowd and begin to fire.

WATCH: Surveillance Video Of El Mula Banquet Hall Shooting Suspects

The father of one of the victims said his daughter was shot three times in the back and once in the leg. He said he feared she wouldn't make it but thankfully she survived.

"She said her body was on fire. She was thinking this was where it was going to end, this is how it's going to end," said Rodney Thomas.

A reward for information leading to their arrest had climbed up to $130 thousand.