Davonte Barnes faces sentencing today in 2021 mass shooting at Miami-Dade's El Mula Banquet Hall

MIAMI -- One month after being found guilty by a Miami-Dade jury in connection with a mass shooting outside the El Mula Banquet Hall, Davonte Barnes is set to be sentenced Friday.

Barnes, 24, was convicted by a jury on Sept. 30 of second-degree murder in the killings of Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillard III, both 26, and Shaniqua Peterson, 32. Jurors also convicted Barnes of attempted second-degree murder on several other counts related to the incident.

He was found not guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, however

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez set sentencing for 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Barnes faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

During his two-week trial, prosecutors had accused Barnes of being the lookout during the 2021 shooting

During the two-week trial, jurors saw police interrogating Barnes about the incident, which prosecutors said resulted from an ongoing feud between two rival gangs over who would be king of Opa-locka.

Owens, Dillard and Peterson were killed while nearly two dozen others were hurt during the shooting on May 30. The shooting occurred as a crowd had gathered to attend a rap show.